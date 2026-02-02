Stranger Things Tales From ’85 teaser: Adventure begins after 'something survived' from Upside Down; check release date
Stranger Things Tales From ’85 teaser: The animated series will start streaming on Netflix from April this year. Check out the details here.
The makers of Stranger Things unveiled the teaser of the upcoming animated series, following the Hawkins, Indiana crew set in the winter of 1985. Taking to its YouTube channel on Monday, Netflix unveiled the over two-minute-long teaser.
About Stranger Things Tales From ’85 teaser
In the video, the audience is warned that “something survived” after the events of season two, when Eleven closed the gate to the Upside Down at Hawkins Lab once and for all. The group comprising Mike Wheeler, Eleven aka Jane Hopper, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers, and Steve Harrington will set out on an adventure to find out what is haunting the town this time.
What appears to be a peaceful winter break filled with snowball fights and Dungeons & Dragons sessions is changed after a mysterious threat awakens beneath the snow-covered streets of Hawkins.
When will Stranger Things Tales From ’85 air
The animated series will start streaming on Netflix from April 23 this year. The logline reads, as per Deadline, “In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”
Who lent their voices in the series
The voice cast for the series is-- Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha 'EJ' Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan as Steve. Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips will also lend their voice.
More about the upcoming series
The animated series promises a return from showrunner Eric Robles and executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer. Additional executive producers are Hilary Leavitt, via Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen. The Stranger Things series concluded with its fifth and final season recently.
