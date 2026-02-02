Stranger Things Tales From ’85 teaser: Adventure begins after 'something survived' from Upside Down; check release date

When will Stranger Things Tales From ’85 air

The animated series will start streaming on Netflix from April 23 this year. The logline reads, as per Deadline, “In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”