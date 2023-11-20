Strong Girl Bong Soon and Nam Soon eyeing third season as Lee Yoo Mi-Byeon Woo Seok starrer gets rating boost

A follow-up to Strong Girl Nam Soon is reportedly in the works, according to recent industry reports. While the renewal of K-dramas for new seasons is usually rare, the show's global popularity is prompting broadcasters to consider this opportunity. In 2017, Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik delivered an iconic performance, turning the K-drama Strong Girl Do Bong Soon into a timeless classic. Six years later, its spin-off, Strong Girl Nam Soon, is currently making waves in the ratings, leading to discussions about a potential third season.

Strong Girl Bong Soon to renew for a third season?

Strong Girl Bong Soon, Strong Girl Nam Soon(JTBC)

A sequel that would broaden the series' story universe is reportedly in the works, according to information acquired from sources in the K-broadcast industry. Meanwhile, Strong Girl Nam Soon is topping the rating chart being the latest addition to JTBC’s Saturday-Sunday K-drama. The show starring Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Woo, Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Jung Eun, and others is simultaneously airing on Netflix for the global audience.

Exploring the Strong Girl Universe

The stories of Nam Soon and Strong Girl Bong Soon center on the lives of extraordinarily strong women whose abilities are descended from a line of powerful women and are passed down to each succeeding generation. But unlike Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik's drama, which revolves around a chaebol and a strong woman's love story, the new series follows a group of powerful women—a mother, a daughter, and a granddaughter—as they take on Gangnam's biggest drug cartel.

Both the JTBC’s shows are written by Baek Mi Kyung, known for her works in iconic such as Melting Me Softly, The Lady in Dignity, Miracle That We Met, My Love Eun Dong, and so on. On November 20, YTN news reported that the JTBC show is currently under discussion for renewal. However, fans are divided over the information. For those unaware, Strong Girl Nam Soon is not a direct sequel to Bong Soon since the story line differs and does not continue with the Bong Soon generation line. The show is rather a spin-off of the original.

Fans react on Strong Girl Bong Soon and Nam Soon sequel

Instead of moving forward with the spin-off, fans are now urging the show's creators to renew the first season. A fan wrote “if they’re gonna make another season then bring back the old writers. this season lacks romance and as much as i love the action focused plot, i love romance more and the romance was one of the main reasons everyone loved the og”, while others said “The twins of BongSoon and MinHyuk!!!”, “I’m not sure about this. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon will always be iconic and this season 2 was decent, but storytelling and direction was so-so. They need to focus on the main couple like the first one and not all these side characters.”.

