Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: The notion of success is very different now

Actor, author, painter and musician Suchitra Krishnamoorthi finds present time an interesting phase for creative people.

The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor on her visit to Lucknow says, “I think it’s a very good time for artistes as well as for others in creative fields across the world. Everything is so fluid — notions of success and creativity.”

Krishnamoorthi adds, “Now, it’s not only about films there are other mediums like TV or OTT to explore one’s creativity. I see youngsters on Instagram, YouTube and other mediums doing so well. I may not know them but my daughter talks about people having 30-50 million followers. So, the notion, concept and consumption of success are very different from earlier days. For me, it’s all about art!”

The multi-tasker recently shot for two web-series and is geared up for her next too. “I am getting offered projects that are at par with my calibre. Earlier, what I was offered was simply rubbish but now I am getting the kind of stuff that I will like to give my time and energy to.”

On being away from acting for many years, she says, “I decided to get back to work only after my daughter started with her college (Berklee College of Music, Boston). She has also shot for a teen love story. Though everybody was telling me that I am using it as an excuse but then as a single mother it was my choice to be with her and raise her. Then pandemic happened and now I am back in action doing something or the other.”

The actor feels blessed to be still loved and remembered by her fans. “In Hindi industry people remember me as Aana (KHKN, 1994) and in South as Annu Pillai for my super hit Malayalam film Kilukkampetti (1991). I consider myself lucky and blessed that these roles became so iconic that even today I meet a lot of people telling me that they have watched my film over 300 times and what not!”

In the series Guilty Minds Krishnamoorthi will be seen playing a South Indian lawyer and the show will go in season two. “Then, I am busy with Murgaon The Closed File and another yet-to-be-announced series. On music front too I am looking forward to do an alternate space album in the classical and fusion zone. Now, I intend to be busy all the time.”

She is resuming her solo play Drama Queen from Lucknow. “This is my second visit to the city. The earlier one was for an event and this too is a short one but I have ensured that I will pick some chikankari stuff on my way. Next time I will love to come for a little longer period and explore the architecture heritage of the city.”

After Lucknow, Krishnamoorthi has shows lined-up in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. “Everyone wants some relief, a dose of entertainment and some kind of normalcy after a real tough period. We all lost our near and dear ones to the pandemic. Two weeks back I lost my father so things have been really hard for the mankind. So, I think it’s high time that things get back to normal.”