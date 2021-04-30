Sumeet Vyas: Most of the population will have to get Covid for us to see this through

Strap: The actor, who tested positive for Covid-19, says, ‘We didn’t take the pandemic seriously, so no point in pointing fingers now’

Sumeet Vyas is feeling much better, though the first few days of testing positive for Covid-19 were tough for him as he had fever and body ache. He is glad that his wife Ekta Kaul and son Ved are in Jammu, and are okay, as things are better there.

He shares that Covid affected him like it did most people, as we are all home-bound currently. “When we should have, we didn’t take the pandemic seriously, so no point in pointing fingers now. All of us had lapses at some or the other level. Some were huge, while others were not. Now, we are bearing the brunt of it. At least, now we should learn our lesson, stay indoors and try to break the chain. This strain of Covid is air borne and is more infectious,” he says.

The actor admits this year feels like last year with rising cases, lockdowns and stalled shoots. Moreover, the rising number of celebrities testing positive too has concerned him. He opines, “I believe in the theory that 80 percent of the world population will have to get Covid for us to get through this and for the virus to lose its potency. People who are fitter, younger, and able to fight it, will do and unfortunately, the sad truth is that some people will lose their lives.

The industry is going to a tough time with losses and delays in projects being held, shoots being stalled and theatres shut. Vyas’ feels bad for the industry and says, “With great difficulty, shoots had started our work and every time we flew in for a shot, we got tested. It was a difficult scenario to shoot and not it has completely stopped. No matter how careful you are, shoots are a collective effort and there is always a risk. We all should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Sadly, I think for the theatres to open and function fully, it might take another year. 2021 toh adha nikal gaya hai, so 2022 se umeed hai.” He was shooting for a film with Radhika Apte in Kolkata and was supposed to join the shoot for a web series with Akarsh Khurana in Delhi.