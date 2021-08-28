Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Swapnil Joshi on his OTT stint: It was a big and calculated risk
web series

Swapnil Joshi on his OTT stint: It was a big and calculated risk

Actor Swapnil Joshi reveals that he took his time to warm up to the medium and be open about opportunities on the web.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Swapnil Joshi stars in web series, Samantar.

Having done television and films for years now, switching to the web was not something that Swapnil Joshi was immediately on board about. The actor reveals that he took his time to warm up to the medium and be open about opportunities on the web.

“It has been an enriching experience. I was getting opportunities to do web in the last 5 years , but I was always thinking about whether I should do it or not,” he shares.

Explaining the reason behind his doubts, the actor says, “What I do in Marathi films is the boy next door and on TV, I have this comedy actor image. So when if I have to do the same thing on web then why it didn’t make any sense because why would the audience want to watch me doing the same thing on a different platform.”

The 43-year-old, who starred in two seasons of web series Samantar, admits the OTT audience is very different from the TV and film audiences.

RELATED STORIES

“I wanted to make sure that I am giving them something that satisfies their hunger with this new taste. It was a big and calculated risk. I kept saying no to a lot of web projects. Some days it was easy, some days it was difficult because the money was good and the role was good but they were repetitive that I had already done on TV and in films,” he says.

With the success of his web outing, Joshi is in a much confident place and ready to take up more projects.

“It was a very nervous journey. Ab sur sahi lag gaya toh I can say that I am, glad I waited and so on. I took my chance with fate, and I was rewarded. OTT has revolutionized the way we watch content in the last five years. It is given you the freedom of timeline, languages, barriers and sexuality. It has broken down a lot of shields in the right sense of the term,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita-Shaheer’s promo gives fans ‘goosebumps’, watch

Shamita lacks humility, that's why she's known as 'Shilpa's sister': Akshara

Good projects and sorted finances boost your confidence: Annkit Bhatia

'Come here and give me a kiss right now': Shamita's wish is Raqesh's command
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP