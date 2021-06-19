Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tabu dedicates post to 'members of Family Man', fans want to see her in season 3

Tabu took to Instagram on Friday to share a post on the recently released second season of The Family Man.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Tabu has showered praise on Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man.

Much like thousands of fans around the country, Tabu also appears to have binged through the second season of The Family Man. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a poster for the show.

Sharing a picture of the series' lead star Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu wrote, "For all members of the Family Man family." She added applause emojis to her post.

The show's writer Suparn Verma commented, "Thank You." Actor Darshan Kumar, who plays Major Sameer on the show, wrote, "Thanks a ton. Means a lot."

A few fans, however, wondered if this means that Tabu will be a part of season 3. "Matlab hum samjhe k (should we understand that) u may feature in the 3rd part!! Haaa bolo haa (Say yes)," wrote a fan. "I hope Tabu comes in Family Man 3," wrote another.

The new season of The Family Man earned praise from critics and audience alike. It also starred Samatha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and others. The show is directed by Raj and DK of Go Goa Gone and Shor in the City.

Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee have previously worked together in Missing, Ghaath and Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar. The two have been friends for more than 20 years.

In an interview with Cinestaan, Tabu had said about Manoj, "Every day I see growth in him. Sometimes I forget when someone is so close to you. The combination of having such a fantastic co-star and someone with whom you are also comfortable... the whole combination becomes very enriching. Sometimes, I actually wouldn’t even remember that we are shooting because Manojji does not carry the baggage of being an actor and all that. What is happening in a scene and how to do it well is all he is thinking. He is so involved with everything that when you see him, you also get into that zone."

