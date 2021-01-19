Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar offers update after unconditional apology, says team is in talks with I&B Ministry

Ali Abbas Zafar, the creator and director of the controversial web series Tandav, has posted an update after offering an unconditional apology on behalf of the cast and crew on Monday. Ali was compelled to make a statement after several people involved with the show, including himself, were named in an FIR for having allegedly hurt the sentiments of certain communities with the show.

In a follow-up tweet, Ali wrote that he is touch with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and will provide an update when a solution is reached. "We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly," he wrote, quote tweeting his earlier apology.

Tandav, released on Amazon Prime Video recently, is about the power struggle that ensues after the death of a two-term Prime Minister. Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called for a ban on the show, over a scene that involves characters talking about Hindu deities.

In his apology, the filmmaker had written, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."

He'd added, "The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."

An FIR was lodged against the makers of Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief, the Lucknow Police said on Monday. BJP leader Ram Kadam has said that he will continue to protest till the makers of the web series end up in jail.

