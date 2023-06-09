Teaser trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is out because for the fans it was not enough

Another summer brings another season. Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The trailer features the hit song ‘August’ by Taylor Swift.

A new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty brings new teenage love-triangle drama(Amazon Prime Video)

Fans can't wait for a new season filled with more friendship, fun, and summer love. Season 1 of this novel adaptations was released in June, 2022. Over a year later, fans eagerly await more teenage angst and romance.

The web series is based on the novel trilogy by Jenny Han. The story features a young girl, Isabel 'Belly' Conklin (Lola Tung) who is caught in a love triangle between the brothers, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).

Season 2 will bring more heartbreaks and joys for both Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah. Moreover, it brings exciting scenes for the fans of Belly's brother, Steven Conklin (Sean Kaufman). The four will return to Cousins Beach for their annual summer vacation tradition.

The official synopsis of the new season reads, “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The first three episodes for the new season will be released on July 14 followed by new weekly episodes on Friday. The finale of the season is set to release on August 18.

The episode names and release dates are as follows:Episode 201 – “Love Lost” (Premiering July 14, 2023)Episode 202 – “Love Scene” (Premiering July 14, 2023)Episode 203 – “Love Sick” (Premiering July 14, 2023)Episode 204 – “Love Game” (Premiering July 21, 2023)Episode 205 – “Love Fool” (Premiering July 28, 2023)Episode 206 – “Love Fest” (Premiering August 4, 2023)Episode 207 – “Love Affair” (Premiering August 11, 2023)Episode 208 – “Love Triangle” (Premiering August 18, 2023)

The fans are excited to see what the new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will bring in terms of deviations from the novel. Jenny Han is also the author of To All the Boys trilogy which was later turned into the popular Netflix movie franchise.

