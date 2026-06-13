The Alliance India: Members of Parliament in talks for reality show, makers engage legal firm for NDAs | Exclusive

Long before Prime Video and Banijay Asia unveil the official contestant lineup for Alliance, the upcoming reality series has already become one of the most talked-about projects. The show was formally announced during Prime Video’s 2026 slate reveal in March this year. According to sources, the makers are putting together an unusually extensive legal framework as they are trying to get politicians, including Members of Parliament as contestants.

Top Delhi law firm engaged

The Alliance India was announced in March 2026.

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According to the source, the production has brought on board a leading Delhi-based law firm to oversee contestant agreements, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), contracts, and other legal processes connected to the series. While large-scale reality shows routinely involve legal teams, the source claims the level of legal preparation being undertaken for The Alliance stands out even by industry standards.

Makers in talks with MPs

According to the source, discussions are believed to have taken place with personalities from outside the entertainment industry, including prominent politicians and Members of Parliament. “There is a reason why such a robust legal structure is reportedly being put in place. The conversations around casting are far bigger and more diverse than what audiences typically associate with reality television. If even a fraction of the names being discussed come on board, it could fundamentally change how people look at celebrity reality formats in India,” the industry source tells Hindustan Times.

The strategy of secrecy

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{{^usCountry}} For now, the makers have kept the final contestant roster under wraps. There has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding any political personalities being approached yet. Details about the show's format also remain closely guarded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, the makers have kept the final contestant roster under wraps. There has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding any political personalities being approached yet. Details about the show's format also remain closely guarded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the source, unpredictability is central to the show's larger vision. “The idea is not simply to cast celebrities. The idea is to create a social experiment featuring people who carry influence, strong identities, and existing equations. The legal framework reportedly being established is consistent with a project of that scale.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the source, unpredictability is central to the show's larger vision. “The idea is not simply to cast celebrities. The idea is to create a social experiment featuring people who carry influence, strong identities, and existing equations. The legal framework reportedly being established is consistent with a project of that scale.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About The Alliance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About The Alliance {{/usCountry}}

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The Alliance is a reality competition format that originated in the Netherlands. The show follows 16 contestants living together in a luxury setting, divided into four teams of four. Over the course of a month, they take part in a series of physical and knowledge-based challenges to earn points, which also serve as the group's currency for covering everyday expenses in the game.

While building alliances and working as a team are crucial to success, the competition becomes increasingly cutthroat as it progresses. At the end of each cycle, only one member of the highest-performing team walks away with the grand prize of €100,000, while a contestant from the lowest-ranked team leaves the competition without any winnings.

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