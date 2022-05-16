The Boys 3 trailer: Karl Urban acquires superpowers to fight the Seven, Jensen Ackles makes a smashing entry

The trailer of the third season of The Boys was released on Monday evening. Taking to Twitter, Amazon Prime Video tweeted, "It’s been a year of calm, but that’s about to change quickly. Here’s the official trailer for THE BOYS S3, premiering June 3rd. #TheBoysOnPrime." The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are not just common but also mega celebs. It follows the titular group as they try to expose the corrupt and murderous 'supes'. (Also Read | The Boys season 2 review: Diabolically deranged, hit Amazon superhero show chooses scandal over subtlety)

The trailer opens with Homelander (Anthony Starr) giving interviews on how he is dealing with the fallout of the events of season 2. We then see how the unhinged superhero has become even more diabolical and deranged. Then, we see Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) leading a quiet life, just as he had promised at the end of last season.

However, soon his ally Hughie (Jack Quaid) realises that the all-powerful Vought Enterprises cannot be stopped by playing fair and he brings Billy back into the fold. However, this time the Boys have an ace up their sleeve to level the playing field--Billy will himself get superpowers to fight Homelander. The trailer also gives a better look at Soldier Boy, the new entrant to the show, played by Jensen Ackles.

It’s been a year of calm, but that’s about to change quickly. Here’s the official trailer for THE BOYS S3, premiering June 3rd. #TheBoysOnPrime pic.twitter.com/P1pGoG7VbP — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 16, 2022

The Boys is a dark, satirical take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Several of the superheroes on the show are direct or indirect parodies of iconic DC and Marvel characters. The Boys are a group of vigilantes, out on a quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. The show is known for its liberal use of gore and violence, infused with dark humour.

The Emmy-nominated drama will return with three new episodes on June 3, followed by one additional episode each subsequent Friday. It will end with the season finale on July 8.

Season three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. The eight-episode season will stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

