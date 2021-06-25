The Family Man 2: Intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni were deleted, says Shahab Ali aka Sajid

The Family Man 2 originally saw Samantha Akkineni falling in love with the character of Sajid, actor Shahab Ali has confirmed. The Family Man 2 apparently had a few intimate and 'suggestive' scenes between Samantha Akkineni's character of Rajji and Sajid. However, they were deleted in the final stage, the actor has now revealed. The show is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha.

Asked about the scenes, Shahab told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "It is not just the intimate scenes. It was the usual process - you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out."

Both Samantha and Shahab essayed roles of extremists, looking for opportunities to carry out suicide attacks in India. While she played a Sri Lankan Tamilian, Rajji, he played the role of a man from Kashmir, Sajid, in The Family Man 2.

Shahab added, "I think only those scenes were retained that were required and logical. The parts that were not logical, were not kept (in the final version)." Asked if they shot any scenes that had physical intimacy, the actor further said, "We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process (of content creation)."

On the show, Sajid and Rajji are both shown as cold and ruthless, with no emotional connect with any person. However, towards the end, there is a slight hint of each developing a soft corner for the other. The Family Man 2 is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.