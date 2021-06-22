The Family Man 2's Uday Mahesh on Mumbai Police's Chellam Sir meme: 'Realised people are taking me seriously'

With the release of The Family Man 2, the character Chellam sir became an instant hit among fans. The character was essayed by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh and was Srikant Tiwari's go-to person (played by Manoj Bajpayee) throughout the season. Following the release, several memes featuring Chellam sir populated social media. Even Mumbai Police shared a meme featuring him.

Uday Mahesh has now reacted to the viral Mumbai Police meme and said that it was because of the social media artwork that he realised that fans were taking him and his The Family Man 2 character seriously.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said, "I really wanted to thank Mumbai Police because they are using my meme for a good cause. That's where I realised that people are taking me seriously." The meme shared on the Mumbai Police's social media handle was intended to raise awareness against drug usage.

Soon after it was shared, The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had reacted to the meme on Twitter. "Love our cops for their sense of humour HAT Media team... @PoliceWaliPblic Chinmay Munghate, Anil Rajpurohit, and Sanika Sathyanesan you guys are the coolest! Thank you @MumbaiPolice for everything!" they tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Uday said that at first, he presumed people were making fun of him. However, he wrapped his head around the popularity of his character much later.

"I watched Family Man 2, I was with my friend, I went to his office for a meeting. So, one of my friends forwarded some messages with some Chellam memes. Initially, I was in a meeting so I didn't (think) through it. Later on, it started coming up, then I realised there's really something happening. I went online and watched everything. That time I realised that really people are going crazy about this character," he said.

"This was quite unexpected. I played a very small character in the series. When the hype started, initially, I thought they were making fun of my character. Later on, I realised, people started really loving my character. I am quite happy and surprised," he said, adding that his son has also received memes of Chellam sir from his friends.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals his real life Chellam sir is related to The Family Man 2: 'I call him any time'

The Tamil actor, a writer and director in the industry, had auditioned for the role of Dheepan, a senior Sri Lankan Tamil fighter who uses diplomacy to achieve the cause of liberation. The role was eventually played by Azhagam Perumal. It was only two months after his audition that he heard back from the makers and was cast for the role.