Manoj Bajpayee reveals his real life Chellam sir is related to The Family Man 2: 'I call him any time'

One of the many characters that were a hit from the web show The Family Man 2, Chellam sir was quite a surprise. Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead role of Srikant Tiwari, often turns towards the character of Chellam sir for solutions when he finds himself in a tough situation. In a new interview, the actor now reveals his go-to person in real life.

Manoj Bajpayee told Spotboye, "So in my life there too many (characters like Chellam sir), for all the films and anything, you know, there are directors who I love and admire like, Neeraj Pandey or Abhishek Chaubey or Raj & DK or Anurag Kashyap all of these people I always call them. But one of the three directors - Suparn Verma - of The Family Man, he can be a Chellam Sir. He is somebody who has answers for everything, so I call him any time."

Suparn was not part of the first season of The Family Man and he joined the second one, and directed a few episodes. About working on the second season, he told SpotboyE, "My pressure began in a different way that Raj and DK are my dear friends and I couldn’t s**** up their baby and I had to step up 500 per cent to ensure that season two made them proud. So my pressure was not from audience expectations."

Essayed by Uday Mahesh, Chellam sir is a retired spy who often comes to the rescue of Srikant Tiwari in the latest season of The Family Man. Asked if he was game for a Chellam stand-alone series, Uday told PTI, "If I get an offer like that, I would definitely love to do it. Even for Family Man 3, if they'll call me, I'll be up for it."

The 51-year-old actor is primarily a writer and director in Tamil cinema. For The Family Man, he had auditioned for the role of Dheepan, a senior Sri Lankan Tamil fighter who uses diplomacy to achieve the cause of liberation. The role was eventually played by Azhagam Perumal. It was only after two months of his audition that the makers offered him the role of Chellam. "I liked the role because there was a comical touch to it. We never thought this was going to be so huge," the actor added.