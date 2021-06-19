Nisha Rawal shares birthday party pics of son Kavish: 'I shall protect your innocence until my last breath'

Actor Nisha Rawal has shared the birthday party pictures of her son Kavish Mehra and penned a note for him, a few days after Kavish turned four. The post comes while she is in the middle of a legal battle with her actor-husband Karan Mehra. This is her first post on Instagram after the couple's feud escalated and came out in the public eye.

Nisha Rawal shared the photos from Kavish's space-themed party on June 14. The mother-son duo is seen hugging, smiling, making goofy faces as they enjoyed the celebrations. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetheart! 4 years of pure bliss is what you have given to me my Littloo @kavishmehra You will only blessed with God’s choicest blessings & I shall protect your innocence until my last breath!"

"Thank you for giving me this joy and choosing me to be your mother The 4 lovely angels who put this special day together for me & my Littloo: Kajal, Bharti, Chandni & Rishika you are amazing!" she added.

Reacting to the post, celebs, as well as fans, wished the child. Actor Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir wrote, "Happy birthday." Singer Richa Sharma wished, "Happiest birthday to the little prince @kavishmehra love and blessings." Nisha's friend Munisha Khatwani said, "aww love the pics @missnisharawal lots of loves" and "Nishu your infectious smile .. keep smiling my darling @missnisharawal". Actor Bhakhtyar Irani commented, "Happy Birthday @missnisharawal god bless him." Fashion designer Rohit K Verma said, "My jaan my baby my universe @missnisharawal happy birthday @kavishmehra."

A fan wrote, "Happiest Birthaday to you lovely little prince Kavish kavishmehra Love you endlessly, immensly and to the moon & the back today, always & forever You are the cutest in the world, you always make me smile with your cute expressions and ur cutest videos..Sending you my endless love , blessings, smiles, joy, positivity and tons of happiness forever." Another wrote, "loads of love and power to u." "God bless both of you," wrote a third.

Earlier this month, Nisha had filed a police complaint against Karan Mehra and accused him of domestic violence. She had also alleged that he was having an affair. Nisha had claimed that Karan refused to agree to her terms of alimony. In response, Karan had accused her of violent behaviour and fabricating lies. He had also claimed that she is mentally unfit.

Karan and Nisha got married in 2012 and welcomed Kavish in 2017. Karan rose to fame with his performance as Naitik Singhania in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.