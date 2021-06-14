Home / Entertainment / Tv / Karan Mehra shares first Instagram post after domestic dispute with Nisha Rawal, wishes son Kavish happy birthday
Karan Mehra poses with son Kavish. He has been accused of domestic violence by wife Nisha Rawal.
Karan Mehra shares first Instagram post after domestic dispute with Nisha Rawal, wishes son Kavish happy birthday

  • Karan Mehra has shared his first social media post since the scandal with his wife Nisha Rawal broke out. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 05:14 PM IST

Actor Karan Mehra has wished his son Kavish a happy birthday, amid his domestic dispute with wife Nisha Rawal. Earlier this month, Nisha filed a police complaint against Karan, accusing him of domestic violence.

Later, in a press conference, Nisha Rawal alleged that Karan Mehra was having an affair, and had refused to agree to her alimony terms. Karan in response said that Nisha is mentally unfit, and that she'd framed him.

On Instagram on Monday, he shared pictures of a birthday cake and a present. He wrote in his caption, "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra. God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions............. I’m always right there in your heart I will always LOVE YOU. Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish Kove and Kugs."


This is Karan's first Instagram post since the scandal broke out. His last post also featured Kavish. Karan and Nisha have been married for nine years, and have known each other for 14 years.

In an interview with a leading daily, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said that his relationship with Nisha had been strained to the point that he began having suicidal thoughts. "She has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. (When she gets angry, she gets physical, she doesn't understand anything). She starts throwing and breaking things," he had said. He'd also claimed that he was concerned about Kavish's safety.

Also read: Karan Mehra says wife Nisha spat on him, staged injury to teach him a lesson amid divorce dispute

Meanwhile, Nisha said in an interview with a leading daily, "This is definitely about Karan having an extra marital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility of the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim."

