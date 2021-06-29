Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man's Neeraj Madhav recalls his friends hooting over his crush in class: 'We got punished'
web series

The Family Man's Neeraj Madhav recalls his friends hooting over his crush in class: 'We got punished'

Neeraj Madhav played the role of Moosa Rehman in The Family Man. He has spoken about his first crush and how 'love for me now' is the 'feeling of coming home'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Neeraj Madhav played the role of Moosa Rehman aka Al-Qatil in The Family Man.

The Family Man's Neeraj Madhav, who played the role of Moosa Rehman in the series, has opened up about his first crush when he was in class 12 and turning 'into a red tomato' when she smiled at him. He also recalled when she had handed him a book and his friends hooted resulting in punishment.

Neeraj Madhav essayed the role of ISIS terrorist Moosa Rehman aka Al-Qatil in Amazon Prime Video original, The Family Man. In the series, Moosa not only half-convinces actor Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari about having abandoned his terror plans but also persuades his nurse, Mary. He however finally murders her in cold blood. Moosa succumbs to a road fight with his protege, Sajid played by Shahab Ali, at the end of the first season.

Speaking to the Humans of Bombay, Neeraj said, “I’ve studied in an all-boys school which meant I had little female interaction. So dating someone was out of the question because I was awkward around girls. That was until the 12th grade–that’s when I had my first crush! I met her at a coaching centre; she was in another batch. We bumped into each other at the water dispenser; I noticed her kohl rimmed big brown eyes. They were so captivating. For the first time, I felt butterflies. The rest of the day was a blur, but I remember smiling a lot. Everyday, I’d look forward to my classes. We didn’t speak, but sometimes, she’d smile at me & I’d turn into a red tomato!"

"We boarded buses from different stops, but I’d wait at her stop till she left & then walk towards mine. It was our little ritual. Some of my school friends waited with me & pushed me to speak to her but I couldn’t. So, what followed was sheer embarrassment! Whenever she entered class, they’d cough or say my name around her. Once she handed me a book & my friends hooted! That day, we got punished! I told them, ‘Mat karo yaar (Don't do it)!’ But their lives revolved around taking my case; it annoyed her. Still she tried talking to me once, but I exited the scene; I was shy!" he continued.

"Meanwhile, I was training for a dance reality show. And so, when I got in, I left my classes. My last day there was the last time I saw her. Back then there was no FB & I didn’t have a phone; there was no way of staying in touch. Over time, I moved out of the city. But I’d think about her sometimes. And then once, a girl called me. She didn’t say who she was but she knew about the shirt I wore on my farewell & my favourite food joint in my hometown. I couldn’t confirm it but I knew it was her! Obviously it didn’t turn out to be anything!" Neeraj said.

Neeraj revealed that the incident took place a decade ago. Today, he's married to someone else, whom he calls the 'love of my life' and together they have a baby girl.

Also Read | Zeeshan Khan reacts to his bathrobe row at airport: 'Had Ranveer Singh done it...'

Neeraj will be next seen in Feel Like Ishq on Netflix. It will debut on the streaming platform on July 23. The show's ensemble cast also includes Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moosa aka neeraj madhav moosa aka neeraj madhav on character neeraj madhav amazon the family man the family man moosa rehman

Related Stories

bollywood

When Asha Bhosle said Viv Richards looks like Nana Patekar; Neena Gupta disagreed: 'He looks better'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:13 PM IST
tv

Aniruddh Dave on 55 days of hospitalisation: At times I didn’t know if I would wake up the next day

UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 02:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

Naughty elephant tries to ‘steal’ leftover milk from bottles, delights tweeple
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP