Zeeshan Khan reacts to his bathrobe row at airport: 'Had Ranveer Singh done it...'

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan, who was recently seen wearing a bathrobe at the airport, has said that people's reaction would have been different had actor Ranveer Singh done it. Zeeshan said that people wouldn't have made 'hate comments' about Ranveer. He added that he was called 'cheap and shameless', even though he was 'wearing clothes inside' the bathrobe.

Recently, Zeeshan Khan had shared a video on his YouTube channel where he was seen making his way to catch a flight from the Goa airport wearing a bathrobe. The video was titled, 'They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew." In it, he was seen telling a woman that he will attempt a world record with his stunt but an Air India staff member told him that travelling in a bathrobe isn't allowed. Later, he was heard saying, "Air India staff is a bummer."

Speaking to a leading daily, Zeeshan said, "It was just for fun. I keep creating these funny videos to entertain my fans and that was a part of it. While some took it sportingly many didn’t understand the joke at all. If Ranveer Singh would have done it then people wouldn’t have sent those hate comments. I thought I should do something which will make people laugh. There were people who called me cheap and shameless, but I was wearing clothes inside my bathrobe! There were so many hate comments about me not respecting airport rules. I don't know why. Aren't there people who make funny videos?”

Zeeshan also said that the Kumkum Bhagya cast calls him 'Khan in a robe' as they are aware that he loves being in a bathrobe. "When we were shooting in Goa for the show, I used to roam around in a bathrobe and that is something I not only find cool but comfortable too. After wearing those clothes and makeup for the shots being comfortable is all that an actor wants. My team members too were okay with it. Even I do not want to offend anyone in any way, but then I guess kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna," he added.

Earlier this year, Zeeshan had spoken about his experience on casting couch. "Firstly, I believe the casting couch, one of the horrible truths of the industry, should not exist. When I was new, I was told that I won't make it big and was laughed at when I declined an offer of compromise. And that incident was heartbreaking. It breaks the spirits of many such actors. But I still made it to the top with my hard work. Who's laughing now?" Zeeshan had told SpotboyE.