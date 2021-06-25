Home / Entertainment / Tv / Actor Zeeshan Khan gets stopped at airport for arriving in a bathrobe: 'Air India staff is a bummer'
Zeeshan Khan at the Goa airport.
Actor Zeeshan Khan gets stopped at airport for arriving in a bathrobe: 'Air India staff is a bummer'

  • Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan has posted a video on his YouTube channel. In it, he is seen arriving at the Goa airport in a bathrobe.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 03:48 PM IST

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan's attempt to be in the Guinness Book of World Records appears to have been thwarted by airport authorities. Zeeshan has shared a video on his YouTube channel, in which he is seen trying to catch a flight from the Goa airport in a bathrobe.

In the video, titled, 'They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew', Zeeshan Khan is seen telling a girl how he will attempt a world record with his stunt. However, the Air India staff approached him and told him that travelling in a bathrobe is not allowed. "Air India staff is a bummer," Zeeshan is heard saying in the video.


About pulling this stunt at the airport, Zeeshan said, "Well, I feel we have one life and we should completely make the most of it. Who decides it's inappropriate to wear a bathrobe in public. If I'm comfortable, then what's the issue? And I believe in doing what I want to. For me, there is one life and I am here to make the most of it, challenge the norms and question them because some of them honestly are followed blindly." 

Zeeshan's fans showered him with support. "Zee always leave freely & tension free.. That's what I like that in him Lot's of luv," wrote one. "Ur my hero zeeshan. I almost believe u can do anything.I mean, vlogging on a flight," wrote another.

Recently, Zeeshan also spoke about his casting couch experience. He told SpotboyE, "Firstly, I believe the casting couch, one of the horrible truths of the industry, should not exist. When I was new, I was told that I won't make it big and was laughed at when I declined an offer of compromise. And that incident was heartbreaking. It breaks the spirits of many such actors. But I still made it to the top with my hard work. Who's laughing now?"

kumkum bhagya guinness world records air india crew + 1 more
