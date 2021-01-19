Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch incident, says he was mocked for not compromising
- Actor Zeeshan Khan, who appears in Kumkum Bhagya, has recalled a casting couch incident that he experienced.
Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan has opened up about having experienced the casting couch when he was starting out as an actor. He said that he was laughed at when he refused to give in.
In an interview, the actor, who plays Aryan on the popular TV show, said that the incident was heartbreaking.
He told SpotboyE, "Firstly, I believe the casting couch, one of the horrible truths of the industry, should not exist. When I was new, I was told that I won't make it big and was laughed at when I declined an offer of compromise. And that incident was heartbreaking. It breaks the spirits of many such actors. But I still made it to the top with my hard work. Who's laughing now?"
Another industry practice that he said he would like to see abolished is the hiring of actors based on their popularity on social media. "The second change I would like to see is the new norm of choosing actors based on how many followers they have rather than the amount of skill they possess. It is just unfair, because some really talented people might have less followers and some people might not be as talented but they would get through because they're famous on social media," he said.
Also read: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha talks about being asexual in her viral poem. Watch
Recently, a video featuring Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha went viral. In it, she spoke about being asexual, and all the pressure she has had to face from the society for it.
Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
Rakhi Sawant said that she misses having a man in her life after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. She added that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the sperm donor.
Vikas Gupta took to Twitter to share 'proof' of Aly Goni's homophobia, which Jasmin Bhasin didn't take quietly.
