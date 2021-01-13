Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha talks about being asexual in her viral poem. Watch

IND USA
Sriti Jha is not just an actor but also a poet.
Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha's poem 'Confessions of a Romantic Asexual', from last year, is going viral online. Several social media users have called her brave for sharing her experiences.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:25 PM IST

Sriti Jha, who is known for her work in television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava, is going viral. Several social media users have been sharing a video of her from 2020, reciting her poem, Confessions of a Romantic Asexual.

The video, which is from the Spoken Fest in Mumbai in January, 2020, shows Sriti emotionally reciting the poem. In it, she spoke about being asexual and all the pressure she has had to face from the society for it. Sriti says that while she, too, loves to be kissed and hugged, sex doesn't do anything for her.


She talks about how when the world was talking about the Me Too movement and the importance of consent, she 'learned to lie in words and in moans.' She also gave a spin to popular Backstreet Boys song Everybody, using it to express what she had to say.

People called Sriti brave for her poem and sharing her experience with the world. "Amazing courage to do this in India. Salute," wrote one. "I’ve no words to say at all, I was a fan of her for her TV Serials but I started to respect and adore her by this bravery and speech and acceptance. Lots of love and respect."

Sriti played Pragya Mishra on Kumkum Bhagya, which started airing in 2014. It was among the most popular shows on Indian television for many years, replaced only by its successor, Kundali Bhagya. Sriti continued playing Pragya on Kundali Bhagya as well.

Sriti made her debut in 2007 with Disney India's Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. She has also participated in the dance show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan. She then starred in Shaurya Aur Suhani and Jyoti. In 2011, she played Jhanvi, a victim of domestic violence in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, opposite Karanvir Bohra.

In 2012, Sriti has refuted reports that she was dating her Saubhagyavati Bhava co-star Harshad Chopra. Refuting them, she had said, “People ask me this question a lot, but even though I want to say that we are just friends, I don’t, as I know it will be taken in another connotation. It makes me sad that fake news about my marriage is out. We are both young and are working together, but not thinking about marriage right now.”

Also read: Kajol says Ajay Devgn, kids Nysa and Yug would lock themselves in separate rooms during lockdown, to get some me-time

“Love is a lot of magic and madness followed by marriage. These are the three ‘M’s for me. I think these three keep life intact. I am a very filmi person and would like the magic and the madness to remain in my marriage forever," she had added.

