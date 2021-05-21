The Family Man's Raj and DK on Asif Basra: 'He was brilliant, losing him to suicide has left us heartbroken'

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have remembered late actor Asif Basra, whose final screen appearance will be in the second season of their show The Family Man.

Asif, known for his scene-stealing acts in movies such as Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Kai Po Che!, was found hanging in a private complex in McLeodganj, Dharamshala in November last year. He was 53.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK recently unveiled the trailer for The Family Man season two, which will feature Ajit as a marriage counsellor.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the director duo shared a picture of Ajit from the show and said they were deeply affected by the actor's death.

"Many of us have been affected by the loss of a loved one in the last year. Asif Basra shot with us for Season 2. He was brilliant! And losing him to suicide has left us heartbroken! May your soul find peace and comfort wherever you are… Asif Basra!" read the post on their page.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man season two was scheduled to return earlier this year.

The new season will see Manoj's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the show.

The nine-part thriller series will also feature Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, among others.

The second season of the show is slated to be released on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.