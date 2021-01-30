IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav, Mirzapur row?
web series

The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav, Mirzapur row?

The Family Man season two premiere is reportedly going to get postponed. Amazon Prime Video is pushing the show's release amid the controversy surrounding their other shows, Tandav and Mirzapur.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

The release of the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man may get delayed, following the controversy around the streaming platform's shows Tandav and Mirzapur.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man season two is slated to be released on February 12. According to sources, the release of the show will be postponed in wake of the ongoing stir against the streamer and its shows Tandav and Mirzapur.

"The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show," source close to the development told PTI.

Another insider told PTI, "The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of The Family Man that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note it has been decided to push ahead the release of the show."

The trailer of the show was supposed to be released on January 19 but that too has been delayed.

Amazon Prime India has landed into a pool of controversies after several complaints were filed against Saif Ali Khan-starrer show Tandav, days later a case was also registered against the makers of Mirzapur at Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others facing multiple FIRs for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of Mirzapur web series — Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani — in connection with a First Information Report that accused them of improper and indecent portrayal of the town Mirzapur and outraging religious belief.

The streamer had in December last year released an intriguing first look of the upcoming chapter of The Family Man on social media. Created and director by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man season one premiered on September 20, 2019 and received rave reviews.

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed

In the show, Bajpayee plays an intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. In the sophomore season, Bajpayee will be taking on a bigger and deadlier mission, along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, at the same time juggling with his responsibility towards the family.

Actors Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be reprising their role from season one.

The second season of The Family Man will mark digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav

Related Stories

tv

The Family Man season 2 arriving on February 12, Raj and DK share teaser. Watch

UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 02:49 PM IST
tv

Amazon Prime shares first look at multiple Indian series including Saif’s Dilli, Abhishek’s Breathe 2, Manoj’s The Family Man 2. Watch

UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2020 02:32 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP