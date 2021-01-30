IND USA
Gal Gadot returned as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot returned as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 1984.
Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 billion minutes viewed

Warner Bros film Wonder Woman 1984 released on HBO Max on December 25 and has raked up the most viewing time yet for a feature film on its opening weekend. Lead star Gal Gadot has reacted to the news.
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:37 PM IST

Gal Gadot's recent DC Universe release Wonder Woman 1984, which premiered on HBO Max on December 25, 2020, made a huge streaming debut by racking up the most viewing time yet for a feature film on its opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the insanely popular superhero film has become the biggest feature film in Nielsen's rankings and has also emerged as one of the biggest streaming titles of any kind since the launch of Nielsen's streaming measurement.


"Wonder World! Congratulations to @GalGadot, @PattyJenksand the cast of #WW84 for nabbing the No. 1 streamed title during the holidays according to a special update of Nielsen's streaming ranker," Nielsen tweeted.

HBO Max users spent 2.25 billion minutes watching Wonder Woman 1984 in the week of December 21 to 27. This is equivalent to about 14.9 million complete plays of the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The mark is also 580 million minutes more than the previously reported No.1 film for the week on Nielsen's record. Pixar's Soul on Disney was earlier on the No. 1 with 1.67 billion minutes of play.

Also read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will start their new married life in this beautiful home. Watch video

HBO Max had earlier said that nearly half of its retail subscribers had watched the film on the day of its release. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also starred Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

The 2017 Wonder Woman, also helmed by Jenkins, was a massive critical and commercial hit, generating more than USD 800 million at the global box office. The follow-up picked up with Gadot's Amazonian warrior during the Cold War as she battles two formidable foes -- Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) -- while reuniting with her past love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

Related Stories

Gal Gadot in a still from Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot in a still from Wonder Woman 1984.
hollywood

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins clarifies controversial comments against Warner Bros, says ‘let’s chill the dramatic headlines’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Director Patty Jenkins has clarified her controversial comments about facing pushback from Warner Bros while making her two Wonder Woman films.
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows director Patty Jenkins, left, with actress Gal Gadot on the set of Wonder Woman 1984.(AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows director Patty Jenkins, left, with actress Gal Gadot on the set of Wonder Woman 1984.(AP)
hollywood

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins recalls ‘internal war’ with Warner Bros about film, says ‘they didn’t even want to read my script’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has said that when she was first hired to direct the film, her ideas were totally ignored and that no one even wanted to consider her script.
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
hollywood

The Little Things review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary Se7en ripoff

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
hollywood

When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Christian Bale, on a visit to India in 2018, gushed about samosas. The actor has visited India twice in the last decade.
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
hollywood

Palmer review: Timberlake's new film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new film, out on Apple TV+, is an overly familiar story, told with undeniable sincerity.
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
hollywood

Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger: 'You was amazing'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Cardi B has tweeted her review of Netflix's The White Tiger, which stars Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role. Cardi said she was left in tears after watching the film.
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
hollywood

US comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Acclaimed American actor Cloris Leachman died on Wednesday at her home in California. She was 94.
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
hollywood

New footage from Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, Conjuring 3 teased in HBO Max video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • A new HBO Max trailer has revealed unseen footage from high-profile films such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.
Chris Hemsworth exchanging greeting with an Indigenous man ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's shoot.
Chris Hemsworth exchanging greeting with an Indigenous man ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's shoot.
hollywood

Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi start shoot in Australia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are all set to begin the shoot of Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. The two got a warm welcome from the locals as they prepared to kick-start the movie.
Robert Pattinson in a still from New Moon.
Robert Pattinson in a still from New Moon.
hollywood

Robert Pattinson's ex FKA Twigs on 'deeply racist' abuse she faced from his fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Singer FKA Twigs has spoken about the 'hurtful' abuse she faced when she was dating Robert Pattinson.
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger is ruling Netflix.
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger is ruling Netflix.
hollywood

The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix, Priyanka is overjoyed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger has reportedly become the number 1 most popular film on Netflix, across the world. The film stars Priyanka in a supporting role.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
hollywood

Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Actor Elliot Page and their partner Emma Portner have announced their split. The couple said they had been separated since summer 2020.
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shot for yet another episode of Hot Ones where celebrities are made to gulp down spicy sauces, to test their tolerance for hot food.
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
