The fresh Covid surge is scary: Atul Srivastava

The surge in Covid-19 infection is worrying actors. This includes senior ones like Atul Srivastava of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Stree’ fame, currently shooting for an OTT series in Lucknow, his hometown.

“Everyone on the sets is gripped by a sense of fear. In our industry it is said that ‘the show must go on’. After sitting idle at home for months I resumed working since November. But, since last few weeks, things have started looking scary,” said the 58-year-old actor.

He faced health scare while shooting for ‘Ittu Si Baat’ directed by Lucknowite Adnan Ali, in Varanasi. “I had high fever and had to be hospitalised for a day. Thankfully, my Covid report was negative. After little rest, I completed my shoot and returned to Mumbai. Wife, son and family members were scared but that’s how it is,” he said.

Earlier in February-March, he shot for debutant director Shailesh Srivastava’s film ‘Palak’ in Lucknow and Shreyas Talpade starrer ‘Bablu aur Chameli ki Shaadi’ in Pushkar.

“Every time I step out of Mumbai and return, I get my Covid RT-PCR test done. From my side, I am taking full precautions and keeping safe distance as I can remain alert but unfortunately people are still too careless. In Varanasi, I rarely saw people wearing mask. Here too it’s the same. But kaam to karna hi hai! Just doing my best,” he said.

The ‘Lukka Chuppi’ actor left a project to take it slow. “I had to shoot an advertisement in Mumbai on April 5, which offered good money. I politely skipped it as I needed some rest. Films and series involve big money so as an actor it’s my duty to honour my commitments,” he said.

He feels there is again a situation of uncertainty. “Yesterday, we were shooting in Malihabad but then our shooting was stopped after 5 pm as we needed time to travel back to Lucknow before night curfew. If weekend curfew is imposed here, like in Mumbai, then projects will again go haywire. Let’s see what is in store,” he said. The actor also visited Bhartendu Natya Academi (BNA) to interact with students and management as he is also the president of academi’s alumni association.