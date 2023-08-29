The Idol cancelled: HBO axed The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's controversial show after just one season

The Idol didn't make it to a second season as HBO dropped the hammer on Monday. Entertainment Weekly has confirmed in a new report that the HBO drama starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd has been cancelled after one season. The show was about a young pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose, entangled with a secret cult headed by The Weeknd's character, Tedros. Also read: Is HBO's The Idol really TV's most scandalous series ever?

What HBO said

Lily-Ross Depp and The Weeknd in The Idol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work," an HBO spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly.

About The Idol

It stars The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Hank Azaria, Jane Adams and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The show follows the dark, seemingly real-life-inspired story of a famous singer, who is determined to be the ‘greatest and sexiest pop star in America’. She has her passions reignited by a nightclub owner/cult leader with a sordid past.

Controversy surrounding The Idol

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HBO's The Idol made headlines for months ahead of its June 4 premiere, but not for good reasons. Ever since reports hinted at trouble behind the scenes early last year – the exit of a director and cast member and major reshoots at a new location – buzz surrounding the show had been mostly negative. Co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, HBO and A24's drama premiered amidst controversies surrounding how the show was overhauled after director Amy Seimetz left the project.

Crew members and sources close to The Idol's production spoke to Rolling Stone in a March interview that uncovered allegations of a toxic work environment, the series' violent and disturbing nature, and a complete flip on the show's original vision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In spite of these claims, The Idol cast hadn't spoken out against the series. In fact, the actors had sung praises. Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Jocelyn's manager, Destiny, had said in a June interview with Variety that the network was so pleased with the series that there had been conversations about making a second season.

She had said, “I think that everyone's intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series. HBO has been very happy with it — so much so that there were rumors that we were canceled, and then HBO went on Twitter [to dispute the rumours], which I think they rarely do. Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.