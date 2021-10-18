The process of acting is blissful for me: Aksha Pardasany

Actor Aksha Pardasany’s last two OTT series — Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayera and Kathmandu Connection — were a huge success. Having tasted a fair share of hits and misses in the entertainment world, she says that fame and popularity are all at a superficial level and stop you from growing.

“I have done 15 films in South. My first three films were super hit then three flopped, and thereafter, I gave hits. So, when you go deep into these superficial things, then it hits you emotionally. Then, I remind myself that why did I become an actor — for money or audience? For me, the process of acting is very blissful and enjoyable. My life is between action and cut!” says the actor, who shot for the second season of her debut series in Lucknow.

Aksha says, “If I start thinking about how the audience will perceive and will they like it or not then, I won’t be able to work. After all, I am my first audience, so the process should be enjoyable for me. Later, when audiences appreciate, then it’s surely like a cherry on the cake.”

On shooting the second season of J2 she says, “In the first season, we have gone through such a thorough process that character now lives inside us so when we shoot, everything is in auto-pilot mode. The pressure is not on the acting front but on how your character is shaping up. The job of writers and makers is much bigger on that front. Yes, as an actor, we need to see that since the audience also gets attached to the characters, so justice needs to be done on that front. Besides, when in front of the camera, we just try to give our shot!”

She has shot two films. “I have completed film Shubh Nikah, a fun film on Hindi-Muslim marriage, which we shot after the first lockdown in Uttarakhand after the second pandemic wave we shot for The Safe House at Kanha Forest Reserve, which is a conspiracy story. Next, I am scheduled to shoot a web series in November-December followed by hopefully the second season of KK-2.”

On shooting twice in Lucknow, she says, “With Kathmandu…I made a special connection in Lucknow, and my current series again brought me to the city. We hope its second season may again be shot here so that the bond with the city becomes stronger.”