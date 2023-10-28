The Railway Men teaser: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, Divyendu play saviours in a show on Bhopal Gas Tragedy

The teaser of a new Netflix series, titled The Railway Men, is out and sets the tone for a gripping thriller based on the World's worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal gas tragedy. The less than one-and-a-half-minute teaser shows a big tragedy taking place in a factory and life falling apart around it at a high pace. There are glimpses of lead actors R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu who play a pivotal part in making an effort to contain the situation. Also read: Babil Khan says he is not a star kid, reveals 'the only privilege' he has as Irrfan Khan's son

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyendu in stills from The Railway Men teaser.

The teaser opens with glimpses of a gas leak in a big factory. People are seen running around to save their lives with clothes covering their noses and mouths for the little safety they can afford from the harmful gas. A voiceover tells the story and says, "Is waqt Bhopal junction Dilli ke nakshe se gayab ho chuka hai (the Bhopal railway station has disappeared from the map of the central government)."

Enters R Madhavan as the General Manager of Central Railways, telling station master Kay Kay Menon to do something. Divyenndu plays a police constable who takes upon the charge to do what needs to be done and assures them to trust him more than they can trust his uniform. A glimpse of Babil Khan is also seen who seems to be the only loco pilot present at the station. He is heard saying that it's his city and those who will die are his people. Soon after the lead characters and the plot are introduced, several quick glimpses of the victims fill up the teaser, setting the tone for what's to expect.

The Railway Men is a gripping 4-episode character-driven series based on the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy. Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail and written by Aayush Gupta, the show will showcase the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during that time. It marks Netflix and YRF's first collaboration. It will release on Netflix on November 18.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000. Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems causing cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological disorders as a result of the leak.

