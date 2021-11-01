The struggle everyday is different: Bhuvan Bam on losing his parents

Bhuvan Bam recently made his acting debut with Dhindora, a web series, where he plays nine avatars of himself. Quiz him if he acting was the goal and he says, “I guess so. I always wanted to be an entertainer; someone who could be able to portray and present all kinds of emotions to the audience. I love doing this.”

The content creator and YouTuber admits that he had been receiving a lot of acting offers over the years. “I’ve been conceptualising the web series since 2017. During that period, I got a lot of film and web series offers but I chose not to take them as I wanted to concentrate on my show first,” he shares, further adding that contrary to rumours, he hasn’t been approached by Guneet Monga (producer) to star as the lead in her next.

Early this year, Bam lost both his parents to Covid-19. As he continues recuperating from it, he says, “Getting back to work was probably the only way to keep myself occupied. That’s what I’m still trying to do. The struggle, every day, is different.”

Another challenge that the on-going pandemic has thrown for influencers is the increased pressure of creating content. But Bam feels differently: “I used to feel the pressure earlier. But over the years, I’ve realised that there has to be some kind of exclusivity and you need to have your peace of mind. One can’t always deliver. You need to give some time to yourself to rejuvenate to be able to create new content.”

Looking at the silver lining, he points out, “There has an influx of talent. People have different tastes and we’ve creators catering to their preferences. The audience has a variety of content to watch. Content creation is a never ending process and it will keep growing.”

