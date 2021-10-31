Things have changed dramatically for me: Ravi Sah

Actor Ravi Sah, who has portrayed powerful characters in Raat Akeli Hai, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of an Outcast and more, feels finally his time has arrived.

“It has been a long journey and today when I look back, I feel apna time tezi se aa raha hai! Tough it was a long struggle still I deem it as a lesson of life that has made me what I always wished to be. There were days when all I used to think was when will I be there on screen, will it ever happen or would I end up fighting the odds,” says Crime Next Door and Force actor. He is currently in Lucknow for a shoot.

Sah further adds, “Things have changed dramatically and it brought me plenty of good work. Something that I always wanted to do be it Raat…, or Crime… all these projects gave me that thrill that actors like me look for.”

Talking about how fast the content across mediums has improved, Sah asserts, “Yes, it is unbelievable the way makers are all game for exploring better content and stories. Today, we all know a big star can bring in the crowd for a day or two but for a project to sustain we need to have strong storyline along with a supporting cast working in-sync. That’s why so many content driven projects are happening in today’s time.”

Sah says he enjoy taking up challenging characters. “It’s always in my mind that isme mei kya alag karne ko hai…I always ask this to myself before taking up any project. Playing a hardcore butcher without a single dialogue or a typical cop from our day-to-day life solving cases brought along that challenge that gave me a huge premise to play up as a performer,” he says.

Currently, Sah is working on a series that will again see him playing something different, “After wrapping this series in Lucknow, I have more work on my plate for coming months. Also, my film Mooso-the Mouse that has won accolades at International Film Festival is all set to release hopefully in theatres next year.”