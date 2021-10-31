Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Things have changed dramatically for me: Ravi Sah
web series

Things have changed dramatically for me: Ravi Sah

Actor Ravi Sah, who has portrayed powerful characters in Raat Akeli Hai, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of an Outcast and more, feels finally his time has arrived
Actor Ravi Sah is currently shooting in Lucknow (Sourced)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 11:37 PM IST
By S Farah Rizvi

Actor Ravi Sah, who has portrayed powerful characters in Raat Akeli Hai, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of an Outcast and more, feels finally his time has arrived.

“It has been a long journey and today when I look back, I feel apna time tezi se aa raha hai! Tough it was a long struggle still I deem it as a lesson of life that has made me what I always wished to be. There were days when all I used to think was when will I be there on screen, will it ever happen or would I end up fighting the odds,” says Crime Next Door and Force actor. He is currently in Lucknow for a shoot.

Sah further adds, “Things have changed dramatically and it brought me plenty of good work. Something that I always wanted to do be it Raat…, or Crime… all these projects gave me that thrill that actors like me look for.”

Talking about how fast the content across mediums has improved, Sah asserts, “Yes, it is unbelievable the way makers are all game for exploring better content and stories. Today, we all know a big star can bring in the crowd for a day or two but for a project to sustain we need to have strong storyline along with a supporting cast working in-sync. That’s why so many content driven projects are happening in today’s time.”

Sah says he enjoy taking up challenging characters. “It’s always in my mind that isme mei kya alag karne ko hai…I always ask this to myself before taking up any project. Playing a hardcore butcher without a single dialogue or a typical cop from our day-to-day life solving cases brought along that challenge that gave me a huge premise to play up as a performer,” he says.

RELATED STORIES

Currently, Sah is working on a series that will again see him playing something different, “After wrapping this series in Lucknow, I have more work on my plate for coming months. Also, my film Mooso-the Mouse that has won accolades at International Film Festival is all set to release hopefully in theatres next year.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Stories told on web are more real: Sonya Saamoor

5

Halloween: Shilpa Shetty turns zombie bride, Khushi Kapoor shares spooky selfie

Short film space is surely becoming big now: Vipin Sharma

Hathoda Tyagi, Bhopa Bhai, Taj, Ganesh Gaitonde: The evolving phase of villains, thanks to OTT
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP