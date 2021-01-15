IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple Kapadia ‘upstaged’ Saif Ali Khan, praises him too
web series

Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple Kapadia ‘upstaged’ Saif Ali Khan, praises him too

Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.

Twinkle Khanna showered praise on her mother, Dimple Kapadia, for her performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. Twinkle shared a review of the show, which said that Dimple ‘upstaged’ her co-star Saif Ali Khan, and said that she is ‘so bloody proud’.

“My mama is the best! So bloody proud of her #tandav,” Twinkle wrote, sharing a review of Tandav. Dimple plays Anuradha Kishore, an ambitious senior politician and associate of the three-time prime minister Devki Nandan, who seizes the opportunity of his death and challenges his son on his own turf.

In a follow-up tweet, Twinkle clarified that ‘Saif is in fine form’ in Tandav, as are the other actors. However, she is biased towards Dimple’s performance.

“P.S. Saif is in fine form and so are Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Kumud Mishra to name just a few of the fine actors in Tandav. But...mama bear is still the best and that is my biased opinion:) #Tandav,” she wrote.

Twinkle Khanna was all praise for Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is a nine-part series that gives viewers a peek into the dark underbelly of Indian politics. The show also features Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Anuup Sonii and others.

Also read | Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

Twinkle is one of Dimple’s biggest cheerleaders and often gives her shout-outs on social media. Earlier, after watching Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet in Scotland, Twinkle had written in an Instagram post, “Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible.”

In November last year, Twinkle took a jibe at Dimple’s culinary skills, as she humorously wrote in an Instagram post, “I love all of Mom’s performances. Even when she acts like she can cook. #momfinallycooking.”

Topics
tandav twinkle khanna dimple kapadia saif ali khan

