Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones explore India, recreate Om Shanti Om poses in documentary trailer. Watch

National Award-winning director Shailendra Singh has released the trailer of the second part of his feature series, Unplugged Cinema. The new project, titled Unplugged in Mumbai, features Hollywood star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The couple spoke about their love for India in the trailer as they explored Mumbai. Also Read| Catherine Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas has warned their kids Dylan and Carys about acting

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shailendra shared the trailer on his YouTube channel Shailendra Singh Films on Friday. The trailer started with a view of Mumbai’s skyline, before moving on to other landmarks in the city. Michael says in the trailer, “So several years ago I came to India to scout for a movie. I was thinking about doing a sequel to Romancing The Stone (1984).”

The trailer showed Michael and Catherine recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s poses from their 2007 film Om Shanti Om, as Catherine revealed, “I am a big Bollywood fan.” A picture of Shailendra Singh posing with Michael and Aishwarya Rai among other throwback snaps was also seen in the trailer. Michael mentioned in his interview in the trailer that he asked Catherine to visit Mumbai with him, telling her that he has a ‘little surprise’ for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer showed Michael and Catherine visiting temples, slums in Mumbai, and also exchanging garlands as per the tradition in Hindu weddings. Catherine said in her interview, “We feel like we have been adopted by India. We’ve just had the best time there. It’s such an immense, diverse country. We’ve only seen a tiny bit of it.” Michael concluded the trailer by saying, “Hold on India. We’re coming back.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Unplugged in Mumbai, written by Nicole Sottung and edited by Arun Kumar Aravind, is scheduled to release on Shailendra’s YouTube channel on July 15. The filmmaker had previously released Sergei: Unplugged Cinema by Shailendra Singh, a 60-minute film on the world-renowned ballet dancer Sergei Polunin’s visit to India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON