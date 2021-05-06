IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Catherine Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas has warned their kids Dylan and Carys about acting
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas have two children Dylan and Carys together.(Reuters)
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas have two children Dylan and Carys together.(Reuters)
hollywood

Catherine Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas has warned their kids Dylan and Carys about acting

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who spoke to Drew Barrymore on her show, said Michael Douglas believed it was difficult for newcomers with star parents to make a mark in show business.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 06:19 PM IST

Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that her actor-husband Michael Douglas has advised their two children against pursuing a career in acting.

The star couple, who have been married since 2000, are parents to 20-year-old son Dylan and 18-year-old daughter Carys.

Talking to actor Drew Barrymore on her show, Zeta-Jones said Douglas, 76, believes that it is difficult for newcomers, who have star parents, to make a mark in the business, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"Michael has said what it is like to be ‘the daughter of’ in the same industry, which I guess is similar if you are in business," Zeta-Jones, 51, said.

Also read: True Love: John David Washington to collaborate with Godzilla director Gareth Edwards

"If you are successful in business, it’s not an easy way in. In fact, one has to prove oneself more," she added.

However, both Dylan and Carys are still passionate about acting and want to nonetheless pursue it, the actor said. Zeta currently features in the second season of Fox's serial killer drama Prodigal Son.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
catherine zeta-jones michael douglas

Related Stories

Michael Douglas reveals secret of successful relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones at HTLS 2019: ‘Happy wife, happy life’.
Michael Douglas reveals secret of successful relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones at HTLS 2019: ‘Happy wife, happy life’.
hollywood

Michael Douglas says he told Catherine Zeta-Jones on their first meeting that he’ll be father of her children

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 10, 2019 07:33 PM IST
Actor Michael Douglas revealed the secret to his long relationship with wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas recently visited India.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas recently visited India.
hollywood

Catherine Zeta-Jones defends Michael Douglas’ pre-emptive harassment denial

Asian News International | By Asian News International
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2018 08:55 PM IST
Catherine Zeta-Jones feels it is an “amazing” time for women at the moment and is impressed that so many have come forward to open up about their experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP