UP has ample talent and potential: Udit

Kanpur-lad Udit Arora feels unlocking of shoots in Uttar Pradesh is giving good amount of work to local artistes. Last seen in Jamtara and Bombay Begums, the young actor is currently shooting in Lucknow which he calls his second home.

“It’s an excellent phase for the creative people from the state. We have ample talent and potential here which is being tapped, now. We have such fine theatre actors here and that’s why they are all getting good work as so many projects are being shot here,” says The Zoya Factor actor.

On getting to shoot in the state capital, Udit says, “Many of my cousins live here and the city has been my extended home always but this time I am here after a long time. I am happy to get to shoot here for the first time. I remember, as a kid I used to think kaash mera ghar Lucknow main hota!’

A resident of Govind Nagar, he moved out of his hometown after Class XII.

“My sister Aditi, a National School of Drama pass-out, is also an actor. My father Praveen Arora is a banker and has been doing theatre (acted in Bullett Raja and Grahan) so I guess my inclination towards acting is quite apparent. Initially, I wanted to become a cricketer and represented my academy and district also but then it fizzled out.”

Udit did his first play at Mandi House after he joined Delhi University. “I was doing Economic Honours and simultaneously doing theatre. By then I had decided to make a career in acting. Turning point came when my father saw me performing at IIT-Kanpur. Then, I went to Mumbai, and I joined Ila Arun and KK Raina sir’s Surmai theatre group where I learnt the nuances of acting.”

After doing couple of commercials, his first break came as a cricketer in Sonam Kapoor-starrer TZF and same year he shot for Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega where he played a cyber-crime officer.

“The series became a runaway hit and opened doors for all of us. I had also shot for another series before last year’s lockdown. Then, I stayed in Kanpur for almost six months and shot for a few ads. I even lost a series due to this pandemic. Now, I am shooting for OTT series second season. Besides, I am also doing another series for a leading platform,” he shares.

.