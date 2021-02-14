Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor

Actor Urvashi Rautela is all upbeat about her upcoming projects which will present her in new genres. For Hindi remake of ‘Tiruttu Payale-2’, bi-lingual film ‘Black Rose’ and OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’, the actor has advanced from her glamorous avtaar to project her versatility.

Currently, shooting in Lucknow, the ‘Great Grand Masti’ actor said, “These projects will see a different Urvashi. Like in my upcoming films, my character in this series too will see me in a very simple and realist character. I’m aiming to be known as a versatile actor who can look sexy, glamorous, simple or desi. I want to be like a chameleon that can change colours instantly.”

Urvashi plays Poonam Mishra, wife of police officer Avinash played by Randeep Hooda while the series is being directed by Neerraj Pathak. “It’s my first real-life character and is very different from anything I have done in the past. I met and observed her body language, dialect and the way she carries herself as in a way she is the strength behind the super cop. Now, the entire effort is to make the character believable.”

She is thankful of getting varied roles to play on multiple mediums. “My latest song ‘Teri Load Ve’ had a princess like avatar, earlier, Vishal Mishra’s song ‘Wohh Chaand…’ was a teen-age love song. I have collaborated with Arabic superstar Mohd Ramadan and ‘Mar Jayenge’ with Guru Randhawa is releasing next month. Due to pandemic private music space has become very big in the country.”

Urvashi has shot ‘Tiruttu Payale-2’ in Lucknow and Varanasi with Viineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. On multiple projects happening in UP she said, “Most of the projects nowadays are being set here and are being shot in real locations. It’s probably because of comfort of shoot, government policies, locations are great and stories from here are being told. Lot of stories are being written with UP in mind and cities like Lucknow and Varanasi fits in best. Like, this series is set in UP so here we are to shoot.”

‘Sanam Re’ actor has shot ‘Black Rose’ during pandemic. “I got the film during lockdown phase and we even shot for it in that phase in Hyderabad with lot of precautions. It has been directed by South-director Sampat Nandi and is based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Merchant of Venice’ and my character is that of Shylock.”