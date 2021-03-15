Vandana Singh: You’ve to learn to prove yourself over & over again
Known for shows like ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Aaj ki Housewife Sab Jaanti Hai’ and ‘Udaan’, actor Vandana Singh strongly feels that coming from a non-film background didn’t impose any limit on her. “I belong to a family that doesn’t understands acting as a profession. And, when I decided to join theatre, I remember how my father was always anxious. I was not allowed to stay beyond evening for my rehearsals,” said the young actor during her Lucknow visit.
Vandana was here to shoot for her web show and enjoyed shooting at a real police station. Telling more about her recent visit, she said, “I was shooting for crime-based show ‘Jurm or Jazbaat’. We shot at the permissible portion of the Gudamba Police Station. I am very happy to play a cop. We had a lot of fun during the shoot and people there, were very helpful. Lucknow is such a pleasant city with yummiest food. The show is being made under actor Anirudh Dave’s production company.”
The actor started her career with a Punjabi serial and also shot for an upcoming Punjabi film slated for 2021.
“My first show came as a surprise as I was not sure about getting a TV show at an early stage in my career. Then I reached Mumbai and rest is history. City of dreams is not an easy place to survive but at the same time it does give you wings to fly high. Auditioning was something that I never shied away from. Though I have done quite a few shows now, but still if I’m asked to audition for a character, I am all game for it because you have to learn to prove yourself over again and over again in the long run,” she said.
