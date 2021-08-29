Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Web Series / Varun Sood reacts as fan says he can never be 'gentleman like Raqesh Bapat', explains why he deleted tweet slamming him
Varun Sood reacts as fan says he can never be ‘gentleman like Raqesh Bapat’, explains why he deleted tweet slamming him

Varun Sood found himself being slammed by fans of Raqesh Bapat after he tweeted about him but later deleted it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Varun Sood tweeted against Raqesh Bapat but deleted his tweet.

Actor Varun Sood has created quite a storm on Twitter with his tweet on Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat. The actor slammed Raqesh but later deleted his post. In all this, he was called a 'narrow mentality person'.

After a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT which saw reported unpleasantness between Varun's girlfriend Divya Agarwal and Raqesh Bapat, Varun took to Twitter and said that Raqesh, despite being the son of an army officer, had proven to be a 'disgrace'.

The comment did not go down well with Raqesh's fans on Twitter. Later, Varun deleted his tweet. However, it was late as some fans of Raqesh had saved his tweet.

Explaining why he deleted the tweet, Varun wrote on Twitter: "Deleted the previous tweet cause it might have been framed wrong. Growing up in an army environment we were taught to talk to a lady with respect when she approaches you with respect. Threatening a lady is not right."

RELATED STORIES

In his original tweet on Raqesh, Varun had written: "Hey this guy Raquesh is a fauji's son? What a disgrace! This man doesn't have a mind of his own. Yuck."

However, fans of Raqesh did not spare him. One Twitter user mentioned how she had begun liking him, seeing his behaviour with Abhinav Shukla (in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11) but his tweet had spoilt it. "Neither your gf can be classy like #shamitashetty nor you can be gentleman like #Raqeshbapat."

Varun Sood's conversation with a Twitter user, who called him a 'narrow mentality person'.

A fan of Varun then came to his defence, but the Twitter user would have none of it. She called Varun a "narrow mentality person".

In response, Varun shot back: "Narrow minded? Raqesh slut-shamed moose because she spoke about her body. Wahh."

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan breaks silence on his eviction, reveals if he found it ‘unfair’

This was in response to a one-to-one conversation Raqesh and Shamita had on the show where Raqesh was seen saying about Moose Jattana, "They are just promoting porn."

