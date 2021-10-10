Video streaming becomes easier and simpler with Prime Video Channels

Increase in the number of video streaming services has created some challenges for viewers, like navigating through different apps, remembering usernames and passwords and multiple billing relationships, which takes away from a seamless viewing experience. This is where Prime Video Channels comes into the picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Video Channels offers a wide range of content from various streaming services on one single destination – Amazon Prime Video. Users can log in to Prime Video using their Amazon Prime Membership account, buy add-on subscriptions to their preferred services and manage all their subscriptions within Prime Video itself, without having to toggle from app to app. Non-Prime members will first need to join Amazon Prime, then log in to Prime Video and follow the same steps to subscribe to channels.

In India, Prime Video Channels has launched with eight popular streaming services — discovery+, Lionsgate Play, ErosNow, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and ShortsTV, that offer around 10,000 titles across genres and languages.

Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Amazon Prime Video, India, says, “Over the last four years, we have continuously strived to delight our customers by offering them Indian and international exclusive and original content across several languages, genres and formats. All of this has made Amazon Prime Video the most loved premium streaming service with viewership from 99% of India’s pin-codes. With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to place the power of convenience and choice in the consumers’ hands.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime members can enjoy a unified search experience, get personalised recommendations, download content for offline consumption, use the continue watching feature, enjoy IMDb’s X-Ray feature and update their unified watchlists with content from across channel partners.

Chaitanya Divan, Head, Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime Video, adds, “Video streaming should be a hassle-free experience for users and that is what we aim to provide with the launch of Prime Video Channels. The content available through our channel partners is reflective of the diverse entertainment needs of our consumers. We look forward to increasing the selection of entertainment even further, and offer more content and more convenience to our users.”

HTC