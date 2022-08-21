Vihaan Samat on getting facing rejections before Mismatched: Initially I would let things affect me

Actor Vihaan Samat admits that a “whirlwind of change” has occurred in the last couple of months since his show Eternally Confused and Eager for Love started streaming. “It has been a dream of mine to act as the lead in a show. (Though) I don’t sit and celebrate for too long. I feel like the battle is yet to be won,” Samat shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mention if he is flooded with thirsty messages and Samat nonchalantly divulges they are all “PG”. The actor still recalls how his stint in Mismatched (2020) got him a taste of overnight fame. “Just overnight, my followers crossed 10k, my DMs were flooded so much that my battery was drained. I was noticed in gyms in Jaipur. It was bizarre and crazy,” he recollects.

Samat “tested for a lot of auditions” after he landed in India in 2019 as he finished his studies in New York. “Initially, I would let things affect me (like) if I didn’t get a callback. There were a lot of projects that I wish I did. I questioned (myself) if it was meant for me. Maybe if I started earlier, I’d know more people,” Samat elaborates, further explaining that after a point, he only started focusing on his work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, he is working on two plays and is back on stage after a hiatus of three years. The actor confesses that getting back on stage after such a long gap is “of course” daunting. “It is daunting. I was flipping backstage in the initial shows. But now I feel like I have got this kind of flow where I can be more relaxed. In theatre, your nerves have to be under control so that is hard. But with the right people around, it all came together,” he concludes.