Vijay Varma: I am no longer greedy about work

Vijay Varma’s career has picked up momentum in the past few years, with a steady mix of Bollywood and web projects.

Calling it the best phase of his career, the actor says, “I am living the life that I always wanted to live. I am not at unrest anymore.”

The actor, who in the recent years has been a part of Gully Boy (2019), Ghost Stories (2020), Baaghi 3 (2020), A Suitable Boy (2020), She (2020) and Mirzapur 2 (2020), further adds, “The work that I have done and that I will do is so fascinating that I should not be greedy and ask for more at this stage. I also like to see how my work is received good or bad because that helps me decide what I should be doing next.”

His last release was web series OK Computer and he says he is rather anxious now for his fans to see his work. “2020 was busy as I had 7 releases. Last year it was just one. It has not been bothersome till now but patience is running out just around now. I want to present projects to people who follow my work,” he says.

2022 is also going to be a busy one for Varma. He has Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal, an untitled project by Sumit Saxena and the recently announced Sujoy Ghosh-helmed project alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

“I am looking forward to 2022 because there is a lot of work that I did in 2021 and which will eventually find audience this year and so it is like something that I am keenly waiting my fans to see. Work-wise there are two three projects I am slated to do this year. It has been fairly easy till now for me because I have just like taken a break from shooting to dedicate my time for the prep and do stuff I want to do apart from work, spending time with family,” he shares.

Currently, busy with the prep of Ghosh’s films, Varma also is looking to celebrate his 36th birthday properly after the lockdowns played spoilsport in the past two years.

“I have never been a birthday person. I want to do something but I don’t plan in advance. But this time around my friends want me to do something because the last two birthdays were marred by the pandemic. That is a reason enough for me to celebrate it this year,” he ends.