Vir Das on International Emmy nomination: Our show is an underdog, had no glam, no Bollywood backers

Bagging a nomination at the International Emmys is a “big deal” for Vir Das, as he admits he doesn’t get nominated for many (awards) back home (in India).

“For a show about India to be nominated abroad is kind of ironic. Just the nomination means your voice has been heard, your talent has been seen,” quips the 42-year-old.

His comedy special Vir Das: For India, is nominated alongside the likes of Call My Agent in the comedy segment. Initially, Das didn’t even believe that this has actually happened.

“I thought it was a joke, this can’t be real,” he confesses, and continues, “Then my management confirmed the news. It took a while to sink in because an Indian comic has never been nominated before, and especially stand-up comedy has never been nominated, forget Indian or not. Usually, it’s the series which get nominated in that category. I’m up against Call My Agent, some of the best shows in the world,” says the actor, who celebrated by drinking a glass of wine, and his wife ordering Kathi rolls.

Apart from this, what also created buzz was Das’ appeal on social media for new designers, as he’s looking for only new labels to dress him up for the awards ceremony — which will be an in-person event — instead of the usual high end brands.

He reasons, “The whole show is about being independent, it’s a self produced show, no glam, no stage, just a random outfit. The show itself was an underdog from India. We didn’t do glam things, no Bollywood backers. Why suddenly abandon that when you’ve been given a huge opportunity to take people along, who’re an underdog like you?”

Even after getting into films and starring in projects such as Go Goa Gone (2013) and Delhi Belly (2011), Das didn’t give up on stand-up comedy and he has no plans to do so even in the future.

“I definitely think it’s a good time to be a comic in India, especially the Hindi comics get a lot of attention and opportunities. As an English comic, my focus has always been to create content that goes outside India. The world is actually watching an American version of India, an English and British version of India. I want to give the world an Indian version of our country,” he concludes.