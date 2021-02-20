Home / Entertainment / Web Series / WandaVision: Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'
WandaVision: Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'

Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers.

WandaVision actor Paul Bettany reacted to popular fan theories about the show, which aired its seventh episode on Friday. Bettany plays Vision in WandaVision, which is the first streaming series from Marvel Studios.

In a video, Bettany was made to react to fan theories, ranging from how Wanda Maximoff was given the moniker Scarlet Witch, to the appearance of a 'mystery Avenger'.

Reacting to the second theory, that a major cameo was in the offing, Bettany said in a new Esquire video, "This is the theory that says that there is a mysterious Avenger that will appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that the mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange."

He continued, "The truth is, of all the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, but there is one character that has not been revealed. It's very exciting. It's an actor I'd longed to work with all my life, and we have amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is extraordinary, and there were fireworks on set."

Bettany didn't reveal anything about the involvement of Mephisto, because he said that he was 'worried about getting fired'. Theories have suggested that the villainous character could be revealed in the show, and that he would have a larger involvement in Phase Four of the MCU. Previously, Evan Peters appeared as Quicksilver, marking the first appearance of an X-Men actor in the MCU.

Also read: WandaVision Ep 7: Memes take over Twitter as MCU show makes two big reveals

Bettany's co-star, Elizabeth Olsen, had also teased a major cameo, and had told TV Line that she was surprised that it hadn't leaked yet.

