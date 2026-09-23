Mumbai, "Shaque" marks actor Parineeti Chopra's entry into the web series space, something that the actor says she wanted to do for a while.

Wanted to be part of binge-watching culture: Parineeti Chopra on series 'Shaque'

The series, which starts streaming on Netflix from Thursday, will feature Chopra in the role of a mother in search of her missing child.

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"I just wanted to do a series; it was just a new format for me that I had not explored. I had done reality shows, films, I wanted to do this new format, this series thing. I wanted to be part of the binge-watching culture," the actor told PTI.

She said she had been in talks with Netflix for some time to find the right script. Counting "Game of Thrones" and "The Narcos" on Netflix among her favourite shows.

For "Shaque", Chopra said she did not draw from real life. The actor, who welcomed her son in October last year, said she discovered she was pregnant midway through the shoot of the show.

"I wasn't a mother then. At that time, I was purely acting, depending on the material and the director. I didn't draw anything out of real life. I don't think I could have done it because if I had, I would have cried in every scene. Then there would have been no performance. So, thank God, I didn't have a child in real-life then," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The crime-thriller show is directed by Rensil D'Silva, who also serves as the creator, along with Siddharth P. Malhotra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crime-thriller show is directed by Rensil D'Silva, who also serves as the creator, along with Siddharth P. Malhotra. {{/usCountry}}

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Chopra credited filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila" as a major milestone in her career.

"I had many films that had not done well, and people tend to forget about you or your work or talent, whatever you want to label it. I think 'Chamkila' just kind of awoke people again, makers again, towards me.

"And the kind of work that I started getting offered after that was really testament to that. And you know what 'Chamkila' had done for me and even Diljit , for both of us, we've done amazing work after that. So, I'm thankful for a film like that in my life."

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Produced by Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions, "Shaque" also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Harleen Sethi, Jennifer Winget, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, and Chaitanya Choudhry.

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