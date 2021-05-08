We are staring at a dilemma of losing hard-earned projects: Shreedhar

Stuck at home due to the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai, actor Shreedhar Dubey is worried with the present situation as well as concerned about the new developments that will happen once the work restarts.

The Lucknowite, seen in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘Biccho Ka Khel’, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and ‘Pataal Lok’ during pandemic phase, was about to shoot for ace-director Imtiaz Ali’s web series.

“Now, I don’t know what the scenario will be as besides this series I was scheduled to shoot another, and the dates were locked. Once the things will restart, makers will want to start as soon as possible and there may be a clash of dates. The new breed of actors like us, are no big stars that the production houses will wait for us, and so ultimately the loss will be ours. As it is it’s very tough to get a project and now, we are staring at a biggest dilemma of losing hard-earned projects,” he said.

The actor has battled the Covid-19 infection last year. “I had some mild symptoms which I passed as a seasonal fad. I took precautions and medicines but could not understand its gravity. Later, before a shoot, when I was tested it was found that I had antibodies that the infection I had was actually Covid-19. Now, I am cautiously locked at home with my wife, son and daughter who recently turned one. The fear is too big!” he said.

Shreedhar was recently seen in two stories of anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’. “It’s very rare to feature in two different stories. ‘Good Newzz’ director Raj Mehta’s story ‘Khilauna’ was shot in my hometown Lucknow just before 2020 lockdown. Interestingly, it was shot at Centennial College, and I saw my first film in Gulab Talkies which is close-by. Then, Neeraj Ghawan’s short film was shot in Mumbai last year and till then I had no idea that both these short films will release together. Thankfully, my roles were very different!”

Besides, he has shot some ad campaigns, and has an OTT series all set for release.