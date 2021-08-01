‘We utilized 5-day work gap to make a new beginning’

Actor Vikram Kochhar and cinematographer and art-production designer Kumari Kuhu tied the knot on July 12 in Hyderabad. Just two days after, he left to shoot in Lucknow while Kuhu got busy with her shoot in Mumbai.

The Sacred Games, Kesari and Aashram actor says, “Shooting for OTT series Chuna was scheduled to start in early July in Mumbai which shifted to mid month in Lucknow. We had a five-day gap between work, so we utilised this opportunity to make a new beginning.”

The actor says that in this phase we all need to take things at it come. “As it is, these days everything is done in a small personalised affair, because of which we saved some money (laughs). In the pandemic, everyone had a hard time, and we need to avail all opportunities coming our way; that is why we both resumed work two days after our marriage.”

Vikram Kochhar recently wrapped his Lucknow-leg of shoot. (Sourced)

Vikram has wrapped his Lucknow-leg of the shoot. “Till April 30, I shot for Raktanchal-2 in Varanasi and then lockdown happened. I was supposed to do the film Vidya Kasam however that got postponed. Now, I don’t know what its fate is! Problem is that now everyone wants to start early, resulting in a conflict of projects for us actors. Now, we have to choose between the projects that have already been finalised, and in this situation, I will surely lose out on some of them.”

He recalls, earlier he was in a very comfortable situation. “Before pandemic, Sacred Games, Inside Edge and Kesari had started rolling things for me. Then, in early 2020, I shot both Raktanchal and Aashram simultaneously. But lockdown happened, and projects that were lined up one after another went haywire. Thankfully, the shows were well received, and I kept working.”

The actor has some good projects ready. “I have completed series Cartel and film Om starring Aditya Roy Kapoor. I have shot for Zeishan Quadri’s project tentatively titled Furrey in Ranchi. I will be seen next in Boney Kapoor’s upcoming film Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Besides, next season of Aashram will also happen soon,” he says on a positive note.