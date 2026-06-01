Raakh trailer has Ali Fazal chasing cold-blooded child killers; all about the real case that inspired it. Watch

Prime Video has dropped the intense trailer of its upcoming original series Raakh, and it promises a disturbing, emotionally heavy investigation that goes far beyond a typical crime thriller. Headlined by Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Bedi and Aamir Bashir, the series is set against the backdrop of late 1970s Delhi and follows a horrifying case that leaves an entire city shaken.

A crime that changes everything

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre in Raakh.(Prime Video)

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The trailer opens with a line guaranteed to send chills down any parent’s spine: “Bacche kab se gayab hain? (How long have the children been missing?)” What follows is a haunting glimpse into a city gripped by fear after two children disappear without a trace.

Set during a time when families believed children could safely step out after sunset, the series explores how one brutal crime shattered that sense of security forever. Atmospheric visuals capture desperate parents clinging to hope while investigators race against time to uncover the truth.

At the centre of the investigation is Sub-Inspector Jayprakash, played by Ali Fazal. As he follows every lead, the case pulls him deeper into the minds of the perpetrators, exposing disturbing layers of violence, trauma and moral decay. The series blends procedural storytelling with an intense examination of grief and the darkness that can exist beneath ordinary lives.

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{{^usCountry}} What is Ranga-Billa case about {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is Ranga-Billa case about {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Ranga-Billa case, officially known as the Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case, is one of India's most shocking criminal cases. On August 26, 1978, siblings Geeta Chopra (16) and Sanjay Chopra (14) left their home in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan to attend a children's radio programme at All India Radio. They never reached their destination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ranga-Billa case, officially known as the Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case, is one of India's most shocking criminal cases. On August 26, 1978, siblings Geeta Chopra (16) and Sanjay Chopra (14) left their home in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan to attend a children's radio programme at All India Radio. They never reached their destination. {{/usCountry}}

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The teenagers were abducted by two criminals, Kuljeet Singh, known as Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, known as Billa, who forced them into a stolen Fiat car. Allegedly several witnesses saw the children fighting for their lives. Geeta reportedly pulled the driver's hair while Sanjay, injured and bleeding, tried to signal for help. Despite citizens alerting the police and providing details of the vehicle, delays and jurisdictional confusion slowed the response.

The kidnappers had initially planned to demand ransom but abandoned the idea after learning the children's father was a naval officer. Fearing identification, they brutally assaulted and murdered the siblings. Their bodies were discovered near Delhi Ridge two days later, triggering nationwide outrage.

The killers were eventually traced through forensic evidence, including a fingerprint left at a hospital visited after Billa suffered injuries during the struggle. Arrested on September 8, 1978, they were later sentenced to death and executed in 1982.

Ali Fazal on playing SI Jayprakash

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Speaking about the series, Ali Fazal shared that the story surprised him from the very beginning. “When I was first approached for Raakh, I expected it to be a conventional investigative crime thriller, but the moment I read the script, I was drawn in. Anusha, Sandeep and Prosit have woven a story that is layered, emotionally intense, and packed with gritty realism,” said Ali Fazal, who plays the role of SI Jayprakash in the series.

He added, “Jayprakash is an introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects. Flawed, conflicted, and constantly trying to prove himself within a rapidly changing political and social environment. What makes Raakh truly compelling is that it is a character study as much as it is a police procedural. I believe it will make for a riveting watch for audiences in India and globally.”

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Sonali Bendre calls it one of her most emotionally layered roles

For Sonali Bendre, who plays Mona Arora, the emotional depth of the story became the biggest reason to join the project. “Raakh came to me at a time when I’ve become very conscious of the stories I choose to be part of. What drew me to it was how layered and emotionally complex it is. While it unfolds as a thriller, at its heart it is a deeply human story,” said actor Sonali Bendre, who plays Mona Arora.

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She added, “The series gave me the opportunity to explore emotional spaces I hadn’t tapped into before as an actor. Mona is a character who carries both vulnerability and quiet strength, and portraying her was incredibly rewarding. Working with Prosit, Anusha and Sandeep was a joy, and I’m grateful for the sensitivity and honesty they brought to the storytelling. I hope audiences are as moved by the story as we were while bringing it to life.”

Aamir Bashir on portraying grief and loss

Aamir Bashir, who essays the role of Lt. Col. Ashok Arora, described the series as much more than a crime investigation. “Raakh for me is not just an investigative crime drama. It is a multi-layered story that grabs you from the very first frame,” said actor Aamir Bashir, who plays Lt. Col. Ashok Arora.

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He added, “What makes my character fascinating and challenging is that here’s a man defined by discipline and regimen, navigating immense grief and turmoil, a situation one cannot possibly be prepared for. Portraying this role has been one of the most challenging experiences of my career. This journey would not have been possible without my co-actors, Sonali and Ali, along with the fantastic team behind the lens. Prosit, Anusha and Sandeep have crafted a world that is viscerally urgent and unflinching. I hope audiences across India and around the world connect with its raw power when it premieres on Prime Video on June 12.”

The series features a strong supporting cast including Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, Raakh has been created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. Produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa, the series premieres on June 12.

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