Rakesh Bedi says he was the first actor to be cast in Dhurandhar: ‘Aditya Dhar cast me 4 years before script was ready’

Veteran Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi has found renewed popularity with his performance in Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge. The actor recently opened up about his experience of working in the franchise and revealed that filmmaker Aditya Dhar had cast him in the project years before the script was even ready. Rakesh Bedi's still from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2.

Rakesh Bedi reveals how Aditya Dhar cast him for Dhurandhar In an interview with ANI, Rakesh shared that he was the first actor to be signed for Dhurandhar. Recalling how the casting happened, he said, “I believe, and Aditya Dhar ne kaha bhi hai ki Dhurandhar mein cast hone vaala mai pehla aadmi tha (Aditya Dhar has said this too, that I was the first person to get cast in Dhurandhar). They had cast me 3-4 years ago when they had made Uri. At that time, they didn't have a script. But they had an idea, and according to that idea, they had thought of me for a role in that film.”

The actor further said that Aditya Dhar’s faith in him meant a lot because the filmmaker had chosen him solely on the basis of his body of work over the years. Rakesh explained that he has always focused on making his characters memorable rather than overshadowing them with his own personality.

He added, “So for me it's a big compliment that Aditya Dhar thought this about me. He cast me in this role because he saw my body of work. In all of my roles, I have tried to keep the character forward. That's why today people call me Jameel Jamali or the character from my show Shriman Shrimati.”

In the Dhurandhar franchise, Rakesh essayed the role of Jameel Jamali, a Pakistani politician. His character arc in Dhurandhar The Revenge received a strong response from the audience, with several of his scenes and dialogues becoming widely popular on social media. One of his dialogues, “mera baccha hai tu (you are my child),” especially went viral among fans online.

About Dhurandhar’s success The two-part spy action thriller also starred Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. The franchise emerged as a massive box-office success.

While the first part collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide, the second instalment reportedly earned more than ₹1800 crore globally. Together, the Dhurandhar franchise crossed ₹3000 crore worldwide at the box office. Several celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, David Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, also praised the film and performances.