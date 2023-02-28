What's new on Netflix in March 2023: Rana Daggubati's web series Rana Naidu, Jennifer Aniston's film Murder Mystery 2

As we enter March, if you looking for something new to stream, Netflix has plenty of movies and shows that will be released in the month. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will reunite for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to Netflix's 2019 comedy. New season of Love is Blind is also coming to Netflix. An Indian-origin web series Rana Naidu and film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will also be out in March. Also read: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati create mayhem together in this desi Ray Donovan adaptation. Watch Rana Naidu teaser

While the upcoming film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga features Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, and will be released on March 24, Rana Daggubati's show Rana Naidu will start streaming from March 10 on Netflix. Rana Naidu is an Indian adaptation of the popular US series Ray Donovan.

Apart from these shows and movies, here's what else is coming to Netflix in March 2023.

March 1

Little Angel: Volume 2

Easy A

Big Daddy

Cheat

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

March 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

March 3

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Love at First Kiss

March 4

Divorce Attorney Shin, weekly

March 5

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10

Outlast

Rana Naidu

Netflix x Nike Training Club workout sessions

The Glory Part 2

Have a nice day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

March 14

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

Ariyoshi Assists

March 15

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

The Law of the Jungle

March 16

Still Time

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

March 17

Maestro in Blue

The Magician's Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series

Dance 100

In His Shadow

March 20

Carol

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Unseen

Wellmania

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Unstable

March 31

Copycat Killer

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

