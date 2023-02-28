What's new on Netflix in March 2023: Rana Daggubati's web series Rana Naidu, Jennifer Aniston's film Murder Mystery 2
Check out all the new movies and web series scheduled to be released on Netflix in March 2023. Rana Daggubati's web series Rana Naidu, an Indian adaptation of the US series Ray Donovan, to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's film Murder Mystery 2 are set to release on Netflix soon.
As we enter March, if you looking for something new to stream, Netflix has plenty of movies and shows that will be released in the month. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will reunite for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to Netflix's 2019 comedy. New season of Love is Blind is also coming to Netflix. An Indian-origin web series Rana Naidu and film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will also be out in March. Also read: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati create mayhem together in this desi Ray Donovan adaptation. Watch Rana Naidu teaser
While the upcoming film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga features Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, and will be released on March 24, Rana Daggubati's show Rana Naidu will start streaming from March 10 on Netflix. Rana Naidu is an Indian adaptation of the popular US series Ray Donovan.
Apart from these shows and movies, here's what else is coming to Netflix in March 2023.
March 1
Little Angel: Volume 2
Easy A
Big Daddy
Cheat
Tonight You're Sleeping with Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
March 2
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2
March 3
Next in Fashion: Season 2
Love at First Kiss
March 4
Divorce Attorney Shin, weekly
March 5
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
March 6
Ridley Jones: Season 5
March 8
Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
March 9
You: Season 4 Part 2
March 10
Outlast
Rana Naidu
Netflix x Nike Training Club workout sessions
The Glory Part 2
Have a nice day!
Luther: The Fallen Sun
March 14
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
Ariyoshi Assists
March 15
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
The Law of the Jungle
March 16
Still Time
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
March 17
Maestro in Blue
The Magician's Elephant
Noise
Sky High: The Series
Dance 100
In His Shadow
March 20
Carol
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7
March 21
We Lost Our Human
March 22
Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
Johnny
The Night Agent
March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love Is Blind: Season 4
March 28
Mae Martin: SAP
March 29
Unseen
Wellmania
March 30
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
Unstable
March 31
Copycat Killer
Kill Boksoon
Murder Mystery 2