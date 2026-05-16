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When does Big Brother Season 28 start? Premiere date, host, and Season 27 highlights

Big Brother Season 28 premieres on July 9, 2026, featuring a special 90-minute episode and celebrating the show's 1,000th episode milestone.

May 16, 2026 06:46 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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CBS has announced the date for Big Brother Season 28, confirming the return of the familiar reality format. The new season promises wisecracking robots, demented animatronics and comes with show’s 1,000th episode milestone.

When Season 28 premieres and who’s hosting

Big Brother Season 28 premieres on July 9, 2026.(Instagram )

CBS announced Season 28 will premiere on Thursday, July 9, 2026, with a special 90‑minute premiere at 8 p.m. ET. It will be followed by another 90‑minute episode on Sunday, July 12. The show will air its usual July–September window and stream episodes on Paramount+ the same day.

Host Julie Chen Moonves will be returning to lead the live eviction nights. Julie Chen Moonves’ property will have a momentous season as the show that began with a contestant called Chicken George in the summer of 2000 becomes what CBS is billing as “the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes.”

Big Brother will also bring along with it Friday night companion series Big Brother: Unlocked as well. Unlocked is pretty much a Big Brother discussion show, with interviews, special guest stars (James Gunn) and unique footage from inside the house. It premieres Friday, July 10.

The cast of the show is predicted to be released soon before the release date.

 
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