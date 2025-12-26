Mickey Lee cause of death: How did the Big Brother star die at 35? Family issues statement

Big Brother alum Mickey Lee passed away on Thursday evening. Earlier this week, news surfaced that Lee had been hospitalized, with a GoFundMe page stating that the former CBS personality was in “critical but stable condition” after “suffer[ing] a series of cardiac arrests,” as reported by Page Six. Mickey Lee, a former Big Brother contestant, passed away at 35 after multiple cardiac arrests.(themickeyclee/Instagram)

Mickey Lee's cause of death

While an official cause of death has not been confirmed, Lee had been in the ICU after suffering a "series of cardiac arrests," according to her GoFundMe page. The 35-year-old's family confirmed her death on Instagram the next day. The statement read, “With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.”

Friday's statement further read, “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on ‘Big Brother,’ where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed on and offscreen.”

After expressing “deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love and support,” her family requested “privacy during this critical time of bereavement” as they grieve their “tremendous loss.” The statement concluded with "Mickey’s light, legacy and impact will never be forgotten.”

Mickey Lee on Big Brother

Lee was a cast member on the franchise's most recent season 51, which aired from July to September. She was eliminated by her fellow contestants during the eighth week of teh competition, as per Page Six.

Upon her exit from, Lee insisted to Gold Derby, "I prefer it this way. I get to go out and live my life a little bit before coming back for finale.”