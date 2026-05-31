Where was Off Campus filmed? Is Briar University real? All shooting locations revealed

Prime Video’s new series Off Campus is set at a fictional university named Briar, but the series was shot at several real locations across Vancouver, Canada.

Prime Video’s Off Campus was primarily filmed in Vancouver, with the University of British Columbia serving as the fictional Briar University in the series.(The University of British Columbia)

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Based on Elle Kennedy’s hockey-romance novels, the show follows the lives of Briar University students and hockey players, including Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham. Since the release of the series, fans have been curious about whether Briar University actually exists and where the campus scenes were filmed.

Also read: Off Campus Ending Explained: Who is Hunter Davenport? What does finale twist mean for Dean and Allie in season 2?

Is Briar University real?

Briar University is not a real college it is a fictional university set for the series.

In Elle Kennedy’s original Off Campus novels and the Prime Video adaptation, Briar University is portrayed as a fictional private university located in Massachusetts.

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{{^usCountry}} The university serves as the central setting for the series and houses the fictional Briar Hawks hockey team. Where was Off Campus filmed? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university serves as the central setting for the series and houses the fictional Briar Hawks hockey team. Where was Off Campus filmed? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Although Briar University itself is fictional, most of the filming took place in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Briar University itself is fictional, most of the filming took place in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several real locations in Vancouver were used to bring the Briar University campus to life on screen. University of British Columbia (UBC) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several real locations in Vancouver were used to bring the Briar University campus to life on screen. University of British Columbia (UBC) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the main filming locations for Off Campus was the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the main filming locations for Off Campus was the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to reports, University of British Columbia is used as Briar University throughout the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, University of British Columbia is used as Briar University throughout the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Filming was done near the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, while hockey scenes were shot around the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Filming was done near the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, while hockey scenes were shot around the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. {{/usCountry}}

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Several campus walkways, libraries and outdoor areas also appear throughout the series.

Vancouver city locations

Beyond the university campuses, several scenes were filmed across Vancouver itself. Restaurants, bars, residential streets and party locations throughout the city were used during production. The Heatley used for Malone's Bar and the DOUGLAS hotel used for Dean's New York apartment.

According to production reports, filming for Season 1 began in June 2025 and wrapped later that year in Vancouver.

Why Vancouver was chosen

Vancouver has increasingly become a major filming destination for series because of its university campuses, culture and flexible filming infrastructure.

The city has previously hosted productions including Riverdale and several Netflix and Prime Video dramas.

For Off Campus, Vancouver’s real college environments helped create the believable Briar University setting while maintaining the icy sports atmosphere central to Elle Kennedy’s books.

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By Roshan Tony

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